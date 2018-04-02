Will Browns go Josh Allen at No. 1?

Getty Images

With all the talk about whether the Browns should want quarterback Sam Darnold or quarterback Josh Rosen, here’s another option: Neither.

Via Peter King of SI.com, an unnamed friend of Browns G.M. John Dorsey believes that Cleveland will take Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the first overall pick in the draft.

The unnamed friend of Dorsey also believes that the Browns will take Penn State running back Saquon Barkley at No. 4, resisting the temptation to trade down.

Of course, it’s hard to know whether the Browns will use the pick or trade it without knowing what another team is offering for the fourth pick. But the idea of the Browns choosing not to pass the pick and stockpile more of them makes sense. Teams that have traded up in recent years have done fairly well, for the most part (and with a few significant exceptions, like the trade for RGIII).

With the Browns technically on the clock, there’s no reason for the Browns to be coy about their intentions. But there’s also no real reason to be transparent. Maybe they could still drop a spot or two and still get Allen. Maybe if they drop a spot or two hoping to get Allen but get someone else, maybe they want to be able to say that’s the guy they would have taken at No. 1.

Regardless, Dorsey made it clear last week in a visit to PFT Live that the Browns will keep their cards close to the vest. If only because a team that has been out of control for years finally controls something.