Zay Jones breaks silence, “thankful to be alive”

Getty Images

It’s far from an explanation, but at least we know Zay Jones is grateful.

The Bills wide receiver broke his (social media) silence, posting this weekend for the first time since his weird, naked, bloody arrest for vandalism.

“Thankful to be alive. thankful for another year. more life,” he wrote, via the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle.

Jones turned 23 on Friday, and made a series of social media posts which indicated his gratitude for all the support he’s gotten, primarily from his brother Cayleb, the Vikings cornerback.

He also commented on one of Cayleb’s Instagram posts: “Without you, I wouldn’t be here. you literally saved my life cayleb. nobody will understand what happened, but as long as I have you I could care less. You’ve always had my back. Since day 1. True definition of my brothers keeper, til the end.”

Zay Jones also thanked his fans for supporting him.

The charges were eventually dropped, and the Bills seem comfortable enough with the situation that they aren’t going to cut him or anything.