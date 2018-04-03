49ers bringing in linebacker Korey Toomer for a visit

Getty Images

We’ve reached the filling in the blanks phase of free agency, and the 49ers are still thinking about a few additions before the draft.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are bringing Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer in for a visit.

Toomer has been with the Chargers the last two seasons, starting a combined 16 games.

A former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks, he’s also spent time with the Cowboys, Rams and Raiders. He visited with the Colts earlier this offseason.