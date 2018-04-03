A.J. Green thinks the idea of Giants trading Odell Beckham Jr. is “stupid”

Getty Images

There’s been plenty of smoke regarding the availability of Odell Beckham Jr. on the trade market this offseason that the possibility a deal coming together for the star New York Giants wide receiver can’t be completely ruled out.

However, one of Beckham’s peers believes that such a decision would be tremendously foolish.

“That’s stupid. That’s stupid, man,” Cincinnati Begnals wide receiver A.J. Green said, via NFL.com. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime, or once-in-a-generation talent, man, and you’ve got to be ready. I think he’ll get paid. They not that crazy.”

During last week’s league meetings in Orlando, the Giants ultimately said that Beckham was not being shopped around while also saying that no player is untouchable. However, the team has stated a strong desire for Beckham to be with the team for the long-term, though a contract extension will be necessary for that to become reality.

While Beckham has shown to be a remarkably talented weapon for the Giants, finding common ground on a contract may prove problematic.

Beckham has stated a desire to be the highest-paid player in the league. Even if he’s just comfortable with being the highest-paid receiver, that would require a commitment from the Giants of at least $17 million a year, on average, to surpass Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Beckham and the Giants have reportedly asked for two first-round picks in return for any trade involving him as well. Of course, any team acquiring Beckham would have to solve the contract problem at some point too.