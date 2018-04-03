Bears expected to sign Earl Watford

Getty Images

The Bears and Cardinals became the first two teams to start their offseason programs on Tuesday and it looks like guard Earl Watford will be joining one of those programs soon.

Unlike his first four seasons, he won’t be spending the offseason in Arizona. Watford tweeted out “GSH” on Tuesday and it’s apparently not a coincidence that he went with the initials of Bears founder George S. Halas a day after visiting the Bears.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that Watford is set to sign in Chicago. Watford joined Arizona in 2013 and started 12 games for the Bears in 2015 and 2016 before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent last year. He returned to the Cardinals after being released and started nine more games.

Watford, Eric Kush and Jordan Morgan should be in the mix to start at left guard for the Bears with the draft offering the possibility of adding another option as well.