Brandin Cooks and Pats couldn’t agree on extension last year

The Patriots traded for receiver Brandin Cooks last year. New England had hoped to extend his contract, but it didn’t happen.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Cooks and the Patriots were too far apart. Cooks decided that he’s comfortable finishing his rookie contract and potentially becoming a free agent at the age of 25. Already, he has three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons in four career years.

Most importantly, Cooks instantly had a 1,000-yard year in New England’s offense, which isn’t always the easiest system for an outside receiver to come in and master. In L.A., Cooks could explode.

As to the concussion Cooks suffered in Super Bowl LII, we’re told that Cooks has no lingering issues, and that he actually was symptom-free later that night. He has no other concussion history.

As to a potential new contract with the Rams, a league source tells PFT that there’s no timetable for getting something done. Cooks will make $8.459 million this year, absent a new deal.