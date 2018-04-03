Cardinals sign four exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

The Cardinals opened their offseason program on Tuesday and finished up contracts with four members of the team as they got underway.

The team announced that all four exclusive rights free agents they tendered earlier this offseason have signed with the team for the 2018 season. Cornerback C.J. Goodwin, running back Elijhaa Penny, defensive lineman Olsen Pierre and offensive lineman John Wetzel will all remain with the club.

Pierre was a key part of the defensive line group in 2017 as he picked up 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in his 14 appearances on defense. Wetzel made 11 starts while splitting time between left and right tackle, but should enter the season in a backup role with Andre Smith on hand at right tackle and D.J. Humphries returning on the left side.

Penny was a special teams regular while seeing limited time in the backfield in 16 games with the team. Goodwin played in two games.