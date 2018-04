Getty Images

The Chiefs have signed safety Robert Golden, he announced on his Twitter account Tuesday.

Golden spent six years with the Steelers, playing 92 games. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $4.95 million deal, but the Steelers released him March 14 to save $1.48 million against their salary cap.

He appeared in all 16 games last season, making 19 tackles, an interception and five pass breakups.

Golden, 27, was a special teams captain in Pittsburgh in 2015 and ’16.