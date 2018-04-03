Could Pats now make a move for OBJ?

Getty Images

With the Patriots trading receiver Brandin Cooks to the Rams, how will the Patriots replace him?

Here’s an intriguing possibility: The Pats could trade for Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Chris Simms selected the Patriots in last week’s PFT Live draft of ideal destinations for Beckham, and Belichick now has the draft capital to get Beckham, if Belichick wants him.

In one career regular-season game against New England, Beckham caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots beat the Giants, 27-26.

The bigger question is whether the Patriots would pay Beckham anything remotely close to what Beckham wants — and he supposedly wants something in the range of $20 million per year. Then there’s the question of whether Beckham would fit with the Patriot Way, which requires players to surrender most traces of individuality to a bigger picture that emphasizes team over self. Seven years ago, Chad Johnson never really meshed with the Patriots, possibly due to the fact that he felt compelled to be something other than who he is.

Beckham may not be interested in that. Of course, if the Patriots are willing to pay him what he wants, Beckham may be willing to give it a try.