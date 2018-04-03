David Johnson fully cleared to begin offseason work

Getty Images

David Johnson has waited a long time for Tuesday.

The Cardinals running back joined his teammates for the start of the offseason program, with doctors having fully cleared him to workout, Omar Ruiz of NFL Media reports. Johnson had not worked with his teammates since dislocating his left wrist in the season opener.

Johnson played only 43 snaps before a wrist injury that required surgery. He spent the season on injured reserve.

Johnson, 26, earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2016 with 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns. His return is good news for new coach Steve Wilks, who is expected to rely heavily on Johnson in 2018.