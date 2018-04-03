Dez Bryant has not met with Cowboys about his contract yet

Getty Images

Jerry Jones said last week he expected to meet with Dez Bryant and his representation in the coming days. A week later, the meeting still hasn’t happened, according to executive vice president Stephen Jones.

“When we do, we’ll let you know, and the guy who will do that will be Jerry,” Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Cowboys want to keep Bryant but likely not at his $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 million cap number for 2018. They have upgraded at the position since last season.

Dallas signed Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency and still could draft a receiver. The Cowboys have shown interest in Alabama’s Calvin Ridley and SMU’s Courtland Sutton among others.