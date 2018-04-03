Does Cooks deal slam door on Beckham trade?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2018, 6:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Unless the Rams are hoping for the offensive equivalent of Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, the trade for receiver Brandin Cooks likely means that they won’t be trading for Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The question now becomes whether anyone else will.

Reports and speculation have surfaced that other teams could be or should be interested. The 49ers and Chargers make plenty of sense; the other L.A. team has even more incentive now to bridge the sizzle gap between franchise competing for the same hearts, minds, and wallet in the nation’s No. 2 market.

The fact that the Cooks trade happened now, and not with the Rams’ pick on the clock on the first night of the draft, shows that the interest in Beckham was real — or at least that Patriots coach Bill Belichick believed it to be real. Belichick surely would have insisted on waiting to do the deal sat a time when he couldn’t be leapfrogged at No. 23. The Rams apparently pushed back, telling the Patriots if they don’t do the deal now, the Rams reserve the right to do the deal for Beckham later.

Now, the Beckham deal to the Rams won’t be happening. It doesn’t mean the trade won’t be made to another team, but taking the Rams out of the mix could give the Giants less leverage when it comes to getting the most they can for Beckham.

13 responses to “Does Cooks deal slam door on Beckham trade?

  1. I doubt the Rams held Belichick hostage here. Belichick flipped a player that wasn’t a good fit for a first round pick. More likely Belichick told the Rams the 49ers were on the other line.

  2. Maybe Belichick wasn’t afraid of being leap-frogged at #23 because he’s planning on packaging some picks to move up even further on draft day? Truthfully, it’s probably not worth prognosticating, because let’s face it, nobody knows what he’s going to do. What’s up is down, what’s down is up. Spotting dimes and eating onions.

  4. Beckham to the Chargers makes zero sense. The Chargers already had the #1 ranked passing team (by yardage) in the NFL last year. Trading for Beckham means draft pick compensation,and a huge contact for Beckham. The Chargers drafted #7 overall last year WR Mike Williams, who if healthy adds more talent and at a great price for several years to come. The Chargers need to invest in players that can help them run the ball, and stop the run. The o-line should already be improved with the addition of last years 2nd round pick, Forrest Lamp, and adding C Mike Pouncey. The Chargers need defensive players to stop the run, not a pricey diva WR.

  5. San Francisco has the picks, the cap space, and the need at WR to make the OBJ trade. They’re also a young team on the rise with a young franchise QB, and I get the feeling Beckham would feel right at home in the Bay Area

  11. How often has Cooks just taken over a game in the NFL? I can rarely if ever think of an instance…the fact that the pats were able to basically improve their return on Cooks despite his decaying value (age and end of contract) is amazing…

  12. The Rams told N.E. now or never and the Pats said do it , pretty simple , now the Rams screwed the Giants because the G men cant use them for leverage in talks and we all know OBJ is going to be moved as the new G.M. hates punks like OBJ and I cant blame him … sorry G men find another sucker

  13. 2 first rounders for OBJ is a polite way of saying we are not trading him. I doubt that any team would trade 2 first round picks for, say, Nick Foles or Eli Manning, for example, and the QB position is a lot more important than WR. That may be why the LAmbs went ahead and looked elsewhere for a receiver.

