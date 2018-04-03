Dolphins bringing Luke Falk in for a visit

Getty Images

Early in the pre-draft process, the Dolphins were linked to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, and coach Adam Gase has made his fondness for him known.

But they also have to have a backup plan in case they can’t (or choose not to) get him at the 11th pick.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are bringing Washington State quarterback Luke Falk in for a visit next week.

He’s the second quarterback known to be visiting the Dolphins, with Mayfield being the other.

Falk’s probably a mid-round pick, and would present a different storyline than Mayfield, for a team that has insisted they’re fully behind Ryan Tannehill even though they haven’t seen much of him lately.

The Dolphins signed Brock Osweiler and David Fales this offseason, neither of whom would preclude them from drafting a quarterback and having an understudy/potential replacement.