Dolphins put in a waiver claim for Clive Walford

Tight end Clive Walford played his college ball at the University of Miami and he almost wound up heading back to South Florida after being waived by the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins joined the Jets as teams making waiver claims for Walford on Monday. The Jets had a worse record than the Dolphins during the 2017 season, so they added Walford to their roster when the process came to an end.

The interest in Walford makes sense given the state of Miami’s depth chart at tight end. Julius Thomas was released as the offseason got underway and Anthony Fasano is a free agent, which leaves MarQueis Gray and A.J. Derby as the only players at the position to see action for the team last season.

They’ll be looking elsewhere for help with Walford joining their AFC East rival and the draft may provide the best chance for them to add a player.