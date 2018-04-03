Eagles add linebacker Paul Worrilow

Getty Images

The Super Bowl champions are adding some depth on defense and special teams.

The Eagles are signing linebacker Paul Worrilow, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Worrilow played about a quarter of the Lions’ defensive snaps and about half of their special teams stats last season. That was his only year in Detroit after previously playing four seasons in Atlanta.

Last year Worrilow often struggled for the Lions, but his skills as a run defender and special teams player give him a good chance at earning a roster spot in Philadelphia.