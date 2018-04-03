Former Giants LB Corey Widmer disavows football

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 3, 2018, 9:34 AM EDT
Corey Widmer may be the exception, but he’s willing to be the vocal exception.

The former Giants middle linebacker, who played eight years in the NFL, recently turned down an invitation to be enshrined in the Montana Football Hall of Fame because he’s so disturbed by what the game he once played did to him and countless others. So for him, all the pain present and future isn’t worth the money and the glory in his past.

“I think if I’d be putting that jacket on right now I’d probably puke,” Widmer said, via Jon Maletz of the Bozeman Chronicle. “I don’t think I’d be able to shake a hand. And that’s why I’m doing it this way; I don’t want to make some political statement right in the middle of their party and take advantage of some very nice people.

“I can’t sit up there and tell interesting stories and how cool it is — the camaraderie, the fame, things like that — and have somebody else say, ‘Well, if that local kid can do it, so can I.’ It just doesn’t work that easy. . . . I’d never want to give somebody the impression that football is safe and that the injuries are short term. They’re not. I’m proof of that.”

His playing career was ended by a back problem, but he’s dealing with much more than that now. Widmer said he’s suffering from a number of problems which he believes are related to concussions, and doesn’t want that to happen to others. He knows trying to derail the most powerful sports industry in the United States won’t be effective, but he does with he could share his message to convince parents to delay participation in full contact tackle football until the senior year of high school.

Widmer described physical and emotional symptoms consistent with other former players dealing with brain injuries, and he’s fearful for what is to come.

“I’m 49 years old, depressed to the Nth degree but have a lot of money . . . and some people might say it’s still worth it. I just tell them to watch what they wish for,” Widmer said. “If someone could’ve explained all of this to me when I was 14, I would’ve given it all back in a heartbeat. I would’ve wished for something else.

“The 6-foot-2, 260-pound canary in the coal mine has died. Maybe having been in the coal mine is the only way to really get the point across.”

While many former players are willing to acknowledge the benefits of the sport — including financial — Widmer no longer feels comfortable with the trade-off. And he’s willing to walk away from any recognition of his playing career to underscore his point.

13 responses to “Former Giants LB Corey Widmer disavows football

  1. I was born in 1972. I have never in my life seen football painted as “safe” Never once. Not by ANYONE EVER. Too many people want to have their cake and eat it too.

  2. Sorry he feels that way. But any of these players who didn’t understand the risks of the game even in the 90’s were either idiots or they are liars. I knew as a high school football player in ’95 that concussions were dangerous and had effects. Turning a blind eye because you didn’t want to hear it or because you felt pressure for your career does not remove your individual responsibility. I am a Giants fan and Corey Widmer never made headlines like this as a player.

  5. I got double concussions in 9th grade. Took me 6 hours to walk 2 miles. I passed out at the grade school 1/2 way home. Puked a few times. I knew then it was not good and I knew I was done. I had a real baseball career ahead of me. I had a choice, finished out the year and was badgered for 3 years more years of HS (even put on the varsity as a 10th grader without showing up the first week).

    The same coaches messed with my Gym grades and one of them became my baseball coach my senior year and referred to me as a loser. I was in the College World Series as a Freshman in college, 1 year later. He got arrested for being a drunk jerk. Still makes me angry that some coaches shouldn’t be within a mile of some kids.

    That was in the late 70’s. We knew then.

  7. The understanding of concussions has risen notably in the past 10-20 years.
    There is a generation gap of perspectives, consequently.
    I don’t think it’s remotely reasonable to paint Widmer as an Idiot or a Liar since the information we have today, or 10 years ago, absolutely was NOT what was being taught in the 1980’s.

  8. factschecker says:
    April 3, 2018 at 9:38 am

    I was born in 1972. I have never in my life seen football painted as “safe” Never once. Not by ANYONE EVER. Too many people want to have their cake and eat it too.

    ————

    Yeah but did anyone point out that at 49 you will be dealing with what he is dealing with? Not safe means you might break a bone or two…. not that your brain will be permanently damaged so you cant think normally for half your life. All the people crying about the NFL turning in to flag football need to wake up.

  9. Agreed, and I have said it on here before. Sure, anyone who does something to wreck their body likely regrets having done so. Watch the new doc on Evel Knievel.

  10. I for one minute don’t question what Widmer is saying, with that said this article also fails to tell the whole story of this guys career and life. In 2007 while in Chile Widmer was severely hurt while para/sailing/gliding!!!! We are all grown ups responsible for our actions, some actions have consequences.What’s football related and what’s from him almost getting killed Para sailing I have no idea but wish him well either way……..

  11. Not a whole lot of detail about what actually ails him. He’s depressed, but so are a lot of other people who don’t play football. It feels more like another anti-football hit piece.

  12. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that ramming your head into another person at full speed over and over is going to have some effect on your brain.

    The risk is obvious.

