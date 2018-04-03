Golden Tate could get contract extension this summer

Getty Images

At the Super Bowl, wide receiver Golden Tate said that he’d like to start talking to the Lions about a contract extension that would keep him in Detroit beyond the end of the 2018 season.

General Manager Bob Quinn said last week that no talks about a new contract have happened “as of yet,” but his history says that isn’t a sign that a deal is off the table. Quinn has extended the likes of Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay over the summer and said the same could happen with Tate this year.

“I think all those things in my time here have happened in the summer,” Quinn said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think our concentration and our focus right now is on the draft. Things that come down the road after that, they’ll come and go and we’ll talk through it.”

Tate, who will make $7 million in 2018 and turn 30 in August, has caught at least 90 passes in all four of his seasons with the Lions.