Jameis Winston looking for advice on durability

The Buccaneers aren’t in the market for another quarterback at the moment, they’d just like the one they have to stay on the field.

And according to coach Dirk Koetter, Jamies Winston is talking to his elders in an effort to find out how to become more durable.

Koetter said Winston talked to Brett Favre and other former quarterbacks this offseason, looking for any tips to keep him healthy over the long haul of the season.

“I talked to Jameis and I know he’s put in a lot of study in the offseason and a lot of time,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I just think the main thing that he learned last year is it’s hard to make it through a 16-game season at any position without having your body nicked up. He’d been blessed in his career to have never had many injuries, and he had some significant injuries last year and he did a great job of trying to play through it.

“I think he did some research with some veteran quarterbacks on how to get through those injuries, and I know he’s doing a great job of taking care of his body. These guys come into the league and they’ve just always been better than everybody, and now they’re playing against all elite players. I mean, Jameis has always been a winner and we haven’t won. I know Jameis will always do whatever it takes to help our team win.”

Winston missed three games last year with a shoulder problem, and was limited by that injury in other games.

Figuring out a way to stay well over a long season would certainly help, but he also needs to become more consistent when he’s out there. Toward that end, he’s been getting extra work in with wide receiver Mike Evans, going to Texas A&M for some throwing sessions before the Bucs offseason program starts.