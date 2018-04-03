Jets add a tight end for the second time this week

Getty Images

The Jets claimed Clive Walford off of waivers on Monday and made another move to bolster their tight end group on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed free agent Bucky Hodges to their 90-man offseason roster. He joins Walford, Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling on the depth chart at tight end.

Hodges got good marks from several draft analysts last year after catching 133 passes for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns over three seasons in a receiving-oriented role at Virginia Tech, but questions about his ability to play a traditional tight end role wound up leaving him for the Vikings in the sixth round.

He was waived/injured by Minnesota in September and spent time on Carolina’s practice squad during the season. The Jets will see if they can get something more out of Hodges in 2018.