John Lynch leans on former teammate Martin Mayhew

Posted by Charean Williams on April 3, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
Getty Images

John Lynch admits he didn’t know what he was doing when the 49ers first hired him as General Manager. So one of the people he leaned on to learn the job was former Buccaneers teammate Martin Mayhew, who spent 15 years in the Lions’ front office, including parts of eight seasons as G.M.

“He’s been of tremendous value to me,” Lynch told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Elephant in the room, I hadn’t done this before, and I know what I know and I felt like I had some strengths and my experiences would come in handy, both as a player and as a broadcaster you get exposed to a lot. But there were some things that I just didn’t know, hadn’t been exposed to, so I knew I had to surround myself with good people.

“And one of the things we first talked about with [49ers CEO Jed York] was finding a guy who’s been a General Manager who’s sat in that seat, and it took me about 10 minutes to, ‘I’ve got the guy, if I can get him.’ I played with him and so I trust him implicitly.”

Lynch, who played in the secondary with Mayhew from 1993-96 in Tampa Bay, hired his friend as the 49ers’ senior personnel executive. Lynch has used Mayhew as his sounding board and mentor.

“He was one of the guys that I tried to pattern the way I went about my work,” Lynch said.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “John Lynch leans on former teammate Martin Mayhew

  1. “He was one of the guys that I tried to pattern the way I went about my work,”

    –Just don’t pattern your Drafting after him.

  3. LOL

    I wouldn’t lean on him for anything based on his awful track record of overpaying and drafting poorly in Detroit.

    I cannot figure out how these people get jobs in the first place and then get some kind of bizarre reputation of having some succcess on their resumes, when they were essentially failures.

    Absolutely bizarre. It’s one thing if your time ran its course, you had your team in a SB or something, but to not have even hosted a postseason game and clearly showed you didn’t get how to boild a team properly?

    There are so many of these people running around the NFL right now. They’re very mediocre or substandard.

  4. I’ll preface by saying I’ve loved what Lynch has accomplished so far as GM. Rebuilding this roster from the ashes Baalke had left behind has been nothing short of amazing.

    However only someone like Jed York could hear a guy say “I don’t know what the hell I’m doing” and go “That’s EXACTLY what I’m looking for!”

  5. So far so good John. Definitely a riverboat gambler with some of your choices, but if they pay off, no worries (and besides it’s Jed’s money anyway).

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!