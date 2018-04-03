Kenneth Acker visits with Colts

Getty Images

The Colts met with a possible addition to their defensive backfield on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team met with cornerback Kenneth Acker. Acker met with the Seahawks last week in his first reported visit since free agency opened.

Acker was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in the 2014 draft and spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the Chiefs. He played in every game for Kansas City last season, making 23 tackles and an interception for the AFC West champs. Acker also saw a lot of special teams time in both stops.

The Colts re-signed Pierre Desir and lost Rashaan Melvin since free agency opened last month. Quincy Wilson, Kenny Moore and and Nate Hairston also return from last year’s team.