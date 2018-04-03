Kyle Long expects “no limitations” this season after three surgeries

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long has spent a lot of time in the operating room over the last couple of years, but he’s feeling optimistic about his health heading into the 2018 season.

Long had ankle surgery heading into the 2017 season and missed time early in the year while recovering. He ended the year on injured reserve, had neck surgery before the year was out and added operations on his shoulder and elbow once he hit the offseason.

On Tuesday, Long said he didn’t know when he’d be cleared for full participation but said he doesn’t expect any issues come the regular season.

“If it were up to me, I’d be full go right now,” Long said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel as if I am. But there’s certain things that are time-sensitive that we have to follow a certain timeline with, the neck being one of them. As you know it’s not something you wanna take lightly. We’re gonna take all the time we need, but there will be no limitations once the season rolls around.”

The 2013 first-round pick made the Pro Bowl after his first three seasons, but missed 14 games over the last two years as a result of his maladies. The hope in Chicago will be that a return to health allows them to again benefit from a high level of play from their right guard.