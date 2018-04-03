Markus Golden resumes running after torn ACL

Getty Images

The Cardinals got a strong season from Chandler Jones in 2017, but their pass rush had to go without Markus Golden for most of the season after a torn ACL.

Golden is progressing in his effort to return to the lineup. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that Golden posted a video on his protected Instagram page on Tuesday that showed him running as the team got started on their offseason program.

Golden didn’t have any sacks in four appearances before being injured last year, but had 12.5 while playing across from Jones during the 2016 season.

A return to that form along with more of the same from Jones, who had 17 sacks in 2107, would be a welcome development on defense in head coach Steve Wilks’ first season in Arizona.