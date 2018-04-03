Mike Zimmer will miss coaching Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

The 49ers gave running back Jerick McKinnon a four-year, $30 million contract, a lot of money for a running back in today’s NFL. McKinnon’s former coach thinks the 49ers will get their money’s worth.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said McKinnon is a player he would have loved to continue coaching.

“He’s a great kid,” Zimmer said. “He works hard. He always has a smile on his face. We’re going to miss him.”

A lot of people were surprised that McKinnon got so much money, considering he has never been a regular starter and never even rushed for 600 yards in a season. Zimmer was not surprised.

“I knew he was going to get money,” Zimmer said. “I obviously didn’t know it was going to be that high. But he’s a good kid. He’s worth it.”

To be worth it in San Francisco, McKinnon is going to need to play a lot more — and produce a lot more — than he did in Minnesota.