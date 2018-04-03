NFL investigating leak of new Titans jersey

Twitter.com/SpikeLee

The NFL has a brand new whodunit on its hands.

According to the Tennessean, the NFL is investigating the source of a photo that purports to show the jerseys to be unveiled Wednesday night by the Titans.

Both the league and the team declined comment on the photo, which seems to be an inevitable development when an effort is made to generate thousands of jerseys for immediate sale to willing consumers but to keep them secret for as long as possible.

It looks like the photo comes from a retailer that is in the process of getting the jerseys ready to be made available to fans who will feel compelled to replace the outdated uniform with the new one.

The best news is that the new jersey looks good, if it’s indeed the new jersey. And it definitely seems to be.