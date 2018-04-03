Pats now have plenty of ammunition to move up for a quarterback

Three teams in the AFC East could now be angling for top-shelf quarterbacks in the draft.

The Jets already sit in prime position after moving from No. 6 to No. 3 last month. The Bills, with two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and two third-round picks, have the ammo to make the climb as high as No. 2, maybe No. 1.

And now the Patriots, who have added the 23rd overall pick to go with the 31st pick and two second-rounders, can try to make a move up the board to get one of the best quarterbacks in the incoming class.

It’s no secret that the Patriots are once again looking for a potential successor to Tom Brady, given the trade that sent Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchanges for a second-rounder. And if coach Bill Belichick is truly considering a trade that would send tight end Rob Gronkowski to a new team (a proposition that becomes less plausible with receiver Brandin Cooks gone), Gronk could yield another high pick to be added to the pile — or he could be the player who, coupled with the two first-round picks, gets the deal done.

However it plays out, Belichick may have one or more tricks up his cut-off sleeves. Watching it play out over the next three weeks will be one of the most compelling aspects of the offseason.

  1. Eh, I’d get a left tackle, and then draft a bunch of safeties and CBs and keep whichever one can get a ham sandwich away from a hungry grizzly.

  2. the pats proved you can find a quarterback in late rounds quite well, wouldn’t you say?

    their needs are on defensive line and linebacker.

  3. I honestly think Gronk may be on his way out. He violated the number one rule: he aired some dirty laundry.

  4. They aren’t going to get a QB.

    Jesus.

    BB will draft a OT and probably that South Dakota State TE.

    Did you miss Brady winning the MVP last season and braeking the Super Bowl record for 501 passing yards at age 40?

  5. Don’t forget that gave away Jacoby Brissett, who despite the Colts pathetic offensive line and getting the tar beaten out of him every week, performed like one heck of a backup QB when he had time to throw.

  6. I tend to agree with derp363. Yes they have plenty of ammunition but do they have a serious target? Don’t think so. They can find their QB in later rounds.

  7. Note to WR don’t reverse the field obnoxiously in a predictable 360 pattern and get knocked out in the SuperBowl.

    Patriots will get best OT available and TE.

  10. still think they’ll go with one of the second tier QB’s, ie. Falk, Lauletta or White in the later rounds and not trade up for one the projected first rounders, ie., Rosen,Allen,Darnold or Mayfield.

  12. They won’t throw away all these assets on a shot in the dark QB. They will solidify the team with players on rookie contracts for the next 4 years (5 for the 1st rounders).

    And the notion that they would give up this financial flexibility for a distraction like OJB (to say nothing of his $$ burden) is downright laughable.

  16. Doesn’t any one in Sports Media look at the history of the Pats. They aren’t packaging picks to move up any further. It’s possible that pick 23 is where they want to be for a certain player. With the amount of QBs that are going to go early that is going to push a lot of defensive and Oline talent back to them. They need it and now they have 3 picks counting the 9ers 2nd rounder with which to get some of it.

  17. I’m no fan of James g, but you tRade him for second round pick, not their first? Now, teams are giving us a ransom to get anew opportunity to draft an unknown. Unforced error.

  19. So outside of the Giants whose training down out of top 5 maybe Cleveland at 4. You have 3 QBs going in top 3 most likely. Denver at 5 maybe but they could take QB at 5. Colts Oakland San Francisco but now you trading up for 5th QB

  20. I’m sorry but this sounds just too ridiculous.

    When has Belichek ever come close to making this kind of trade up? Not in his MO to spend that type of draft capital and committing those types of dollars when he can get 2 players ready to contribute in a draft deep enough to really fill holes.

    The title of this article should start with “What if”

    observations from a Raider fan

  21. j7067 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Mason Rudolph will be there
    __________________________________________
    I’d say you hit the nail on the head. There are 5 guys with great potential and he is one of them. He should be there at 23 if they want him.

  22. I thought calling the pats cheaters said all I need to know about you…

    But suggesting that they take Lamar Jackson at 23 takes your lunacy to a special level of idiocy most individuals can’t achieve.

    Bravo

  25. They’ll use the draft picks to replenish the talent they lost this offseason and pick a QB in the 2nd or 3rd round. Brady plans to play another five years. What’s he going to think if they blow all their draft capital on his replacement?

  27. I’m sure all the delusional Patriots fans think he’ll get someone to trade the 31st pick and a 7th round pick to the Browns for the #1 pick. After all, that’s a fair trade right?

    I think to trade up high enough to get one of the top flight QBs it will take both of those first round picks and at least one of the second round picks and even then I doubt it’s enough. Plus, like someone else said, they should draft a tackle.

  29. So the Pats trade Garoppolo (who looks like a Franchise QB) for a second round pick.
    They then that second, along with another second, and two first round picks to draft a QB who they hope will be a franchise QB.
    Something’s not adding up here.

