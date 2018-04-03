Raiders hire Tom Shaw as strength and conditioning coordinator

Getty Images

The Raiders finalized their coaching staff, announcing 24 coaches. It includes offensive coordinator Greg Olson, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

The Raiders announced they have lured Tom Shaw from Orlando to serve as their strength and conditioning coordinator.

Shaw founded Tom Shaw Performance, where he trained athletes at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando. He has worked with the Patriots and Saints, coaching speed and conditioning.

His four assistants include Jon Gruden’s son, Deuce. Kelsey Martinez, Rick Slate and D’Anthony Batiste are Shaw’s other assistants.