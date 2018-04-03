Rams keep going all in, possibly with short-term players

Posted by Mike Florio on April 3, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
The Rams have acquired several key players in the past month, and they eventually may have to make some tough decisions about which ones they’ll keep.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has signed a one-year deal, and now receiver Brandin Cooks has been acquired as he enters the option year of his rookie contract. With defensive tackle Aaron Donald in the same posture and with only one franchise tag to use, the Rams eventually may have to let one or more of these guys walk after 2018.

It likely won’t be Donald, who remains on track for a long-term deal. Between Suh and Cooks, the Rams are staring at an either/or decision (assuming Suh’s deal doesn’t include a no-tag provision).

The Rams didn’t hesitate to take a similar risk last year, adding receiver Sammy Watkins in the final year of his contract and letting him walk away via free agency. Still, even with the added compensatory draft-pick consideration that comes from free agents leaving, the Rams watched a second-round pick walk away this year when Watkins left, and they could see their 2018 first-round pick become a one-year stint with Cooks.

Beyond Suh and Cooks, the Rams traded for veteran cornerback Aqib Talib with two years left on his current deal, and they traded for former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters with one year left on his rookie contract and an option year.

The end result of the various trades (including picks added from the trades of defensive end Robert Quinn and linebacker Alec Ogletree) is that the Rams have only one third-round pick, three fourth-round picks, and two sixth-round picks in the 2018 draft. They also have given up a second-round pick in 2019.

The approach cuts again the approach that many teams take to building the franchise, opting for cheap, young talent that can be developed at low cash and cap numbers and that becomes the nucleus of a team that has consistency and continuity.

22 responses to “Rams keep going all in, possibly with short-term players

  3. Won’t be long before they’re back to where they usually are – drafting in the top five

  6. Cue patriots bandwagon nation now bashing a guy with 65 catches, 1082 yds and only deep threat they had

  9. the problem with a lot of teams is that they are building a team to win 1 superbowl, when the good teams build teams to win many superbowls.

  10. Their window closed last season. Team building through free agency never works. Been proven time and again. Goff was a flash in the pan who’s coach calls the plays for him. 40 year old left tackle who’s on the back nine. They were incredibly healthy last year and that never repeats. They took advantage of an easy schedule and a down year in the conference as a whole. Back to 8-8 where they belong.

  11. Remember when Washington used to do this all the time, and they wound up winning multiple Super Bowls because of this?

    Pepperidge Farm remembers!

  12. Jimmy G will destroy the NFC West next year. Kyle will you the short passing game with Jerrick and those two 2 DT and outside CB’s won’t mean a damn thing.

    The NFL will never be the same.

  13. A trade like this makes me wonder who the backups are at QB and RB for this team. Arguably, the WRs and TEs and linemen are largely fungible. If Goff and/or Gurley go down, this team, for this season at the very least, are done.

  14. derp363 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    the problem with a lot of teams is that they are building a team to win 1 superbowl, when the good teams build teams to win many superbowls.
    ————
    if they can win the SB it’s worth it … you can count on one hand the teams that win many superbowls.

  18. I will laugh so hard when the Rams DON’T win the Super Bowl.
    I don’t believe they will even play in it.

  19. The Rams are serious.

    Time for the Philthydelphia Football team to stop praising themselves and parading around like they have no common sense and to focus on being more than the one hit wonder they are.

  21. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    April 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    The Rams are serious.

    Time for the Philthydelphia Football team to stop praising themselves and parading around like they have no common sense and to focus on being more than the one hit wonder they are.

    ________________________________

    Parading around is quite literally your team’s god-given right when they win the Superbowl. Bitter about something? Guessing you’re a Vikes fan.

  22. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    April 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm
    The Rams are serious.

    Time for the Philthydelphia Football team to stop praising themselves and parading around like they have no common sense and to focus on being more than the one hit wonder they are.

    —— only one team can get a repeat of the Super Bowl win this year.

