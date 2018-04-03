Rams trade for Brandin Cooks

Posted by Josh Alper on April 3, 2018, 6:02 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Rams have traded for a wide receiver, but it isn’t Odell Beckham.

Per multiple reports, that the Rams and Patriots have agreed to a trade that will send Brandin Cooks to Los Angeles. The Patriots will also send a fourth-round pick to the Rams while the Rams will send the 23rd pick of this year’s draft and a sixth-round selection to New England.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams and Patriots have talked about a deal involving Cooks over the last month and that the Rams preferred it to continuing to pursue a possible deal for Beckham.

The trade comes a little more than a year after the Patriots sent a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Saints to acquire Cooks and a fourth-round pick. He caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns during his one regular season in New England and caught 10 more passes for 155 yards in the playoffs before being knocked out of the Super Bowl with a concussion.

There was some talk of an extension for Cooks in New England as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s set to make $8.5 million this season and it will be up to the Rams to find a way to hold onto him while also trying to hammer out a new deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Rams trade for Brandin Cooks

  8. Good move. Cooks has short T-Rex arms and no field presence. The Rams got robbed by Bill giving up a first round pick for a mediocre receiver with 1 year left on his contract.

  11. Lots of stability up there in New England. Bench Malcolm ,trade Gronk, trade Cooks. Rinse, repeat. Enter the spiral. Bill forcing Tom out with youth movement. Smart.

  13. Who was the guy on the rumors of a Gronk trade saying that because the Pats always do the unexpected, and everyone expeced the Gronk trade, it would not happen? Come on guy, you get high fives all around now. You were the first person I thought of when I saw this. Come claim your glory.

  15. Sounds to me like Odell better get to camp because the Rams just did a NY Jets / Suh option away.

    At least odell has a Rams jersey out of it.

  21. That “hurdle” he attempted in the Super Bowl was one of the most embarrassing plays I’ve ever witnessed. Somehow dude can amass 1100 yards a season and still be trash

  22. “weird that a quiet guy with so much talent is on his 3rd team in as many years. What’s the catch”

    He never really seemed to put out as hard as he should have been on the field. And on his 3 catches in the Super Bowl he proceeded to make 3 of the worst after catch plays I’ve ever seen. Ran in a 360 degree circle the first one trying to get around defenders gaining no extra yardage, then tried to make that absurd leap over a defender that he planted his crotch in the guy’s face on, and then ran in a circle again without keeping his head on a swivel so he got lit up and knocked out.

    Nice enough guy but didn’t pan out for the Pats.

  23. wib22 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Pats run is over. Belicheap is purging the roster. 4 yard tom can’t be happy.

    _____________________________

    Forgive me for my ignorance, but is “4 yard tom” the one who led the league in passing yards last season and threw for over 500 yds in the Super Bowl? Man, that guy sucks!

  28. Cooks is small and not very powerful. You have to hit him open and small catch radius. But, if you hit him running, TD all the way. He’s just not able to be physical enough in the mix of things consistently.

  30. That SB loss to the Eagles must have REALLY hurt ! From ” Patriot Way ” to ” Patriot Purge ” !!!

  32. Surprising, we’ll miss Brandons speed for sure but going over the middle, redzone or having to fight a bigger cb was a losing effort for Cooks, something Patriots passing style stresses. He had 2-3 good games and faded down the strech. While he is a dangerous wr capable of giving 1000 yard seasons I Can’t believe they got a 1st rounder out of that.

  33. ‘I’m sure the Patriots will sign/draft some white guy we’ve never heard of and be absolutely fine”

    I suggest you google “list of Patriots receivers wiki” and you’ll see the numerous African American receivers the Pats have had on the roster under Belichick.

    Oh that’s right, you hate the Pats and Belichick so you don’t want the actual facts, you want to childishly parrot a false narrative so you can self righteously claim they’re racist.

  37. mcjon22 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    I’m sure the Patriots will sign/draft some white guy we’ve never heard of and be absolutely fine
    ____________________
    Race has nothing to do with it as they look for “undervalued” receivers who are also diligent enough students of the game to master their complicated playbook. White, brown, yellow or red does not matter — getting great player for their system at a great price is all that should matter in a Salary Cap league

  38. Pretty good haul for the Pats. Maybe Gronk gets a raise now? And with Edelman back and the Pats adding a few pieces already this off season, they should be set by the time july rolls around. There’s always a disgruntled yet talented WR that becomes available through trade. Hope Pats use the picks on offensive line

  39. Good for the Rams! It will be interesting to see if buying all of this talent will result in winning a SB. It worked in Denver. Good luck to them.

    Now, why doesn’t another AFC team do this so NE doesn’t have an annual free pass to the SB in the AFC. It’s a thought!

  41. wib22 says:
    April 3, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Pats run is over. Belicheap is purging the roster. 4 yard tom can’t be happy.

    =========================

    Who is “4 yard Tom”? Brady was 2nd in YPA in ’16 and top 5 last year and the MVP. Get your facts together.

  42. Lamar Jackson goes #23. We have all seen the odd formations, trick plays. Patriots will essentially be running the triangle offense. D coordinators will have fits. They may not punt till week 14.

  43. So now it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Rams, right?

    They’re one of the most talented teams in the league but I’m going to go ahead and predict they don’t make the playoffs this year. That just seems to be the way it works when you add a lot of high-profile players in one offseason.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!