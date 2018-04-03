Rams trade for Brandin Cooks

Getty Images

The Rams have traded for a wide receiver, but it isn’t Odell Beckham.

Per multiple reports, that the Rams and Patriots have agreed to a trade that will send Brandin Cooks to Los Angeles. The Patriots will also send a fourth-round pick to the Rams while the Rams will send the 23rd pick of this year’s draft and a sixth-round selection to New England.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams and Patriots have talked about a deal involving Cooks over the last month and that the Rams preferred it to continuing to pursue a possible deal for Beckham.

The trade comes a little more than a year after the Patriots sent a first-round pick and a third-round pick to the Saints to acquire Cooks and a fourth-round pick. He caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns during his one regular season in New England and caught 10 more passes for 155 yards in the playoffs before being knocked out of the Super Bowl with a concussion.

There was some talk of an extension for Cooks in New England as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s set to make $8.5 million this season and it will be up to the Rams to find a way to hold onto him while also trying to hammer out a new deal with defensive tackle Aaron Donald.