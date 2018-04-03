Ravens want Joe Flacco, new wideouts to “work beyond practice”

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco missed all of training camp and the preseason last year due to a back injury and got off to a rough start in the regular season with six interceptions in his first four games of the year.

Flacco found a bit more success as the year went along and is currently on track to have a full offseason of work. That’s good for the Ravens because he’ll be working with new receivers in John Brown and Michael Crabtree and coach John Harbaugh says it is “critically important” that they get on the same page.

“[The reps are] the most important thing of all,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “You have to practice. It’s a practice sport. You have to get good. You can’t just roll the ball out there and be great, especially in the passing game. … But with those guys getting the reps and getting really good at what they do, and even beyond that, let’s go to work outside of practice and build that rapport.”

Flacco has not made a habit of getting together with his receivers for a passing camp during past offseasons, but the circumstances of this year and a three-year playoff drought may be enough to alter his approach.

 

  2. You also have to read the rule book, coach. Have you done some of that or just excuse-building?

  5. Flacco is a decent qb you can win with. Maybe he cant make the touch passes, and maybe he is a bit trigger happy to check down with his patch-work O-line… but he has done it before, and he has a cannon for an arm.
    If they get the practice in and maybe another receiver, tight end and an upgraded back, Baltimore should be in the playoffs again.

  7. You know, this is what sucks about Harbaugh and the Ravens. Ravens’ fans have been saying and complaining for years that Flacco doesn’t put in the work during the offseason like the other greats. Yet, we would always hear the same old tired lines when local media questioned them. “We like Joe’s work ethic”, “Joe works harder than anyone”, “Nobody’s more prepared to play football than Joe”. Now this? Get outta here. Welcome to 5 years ago Harbaugh! We said this years ago.

  8. There’s a big difference between Flacco saying it vs. his coach saying it. One is “he’s dedicated”, the other is a stern reminder of the CBA from the NFLPA.

