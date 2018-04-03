Ravens want Joe Flacco, new wideouts to “work beyond practice”

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco missed all of training camp and the preseason last year due to a back injury and got off to a rough start in the regular season with six interceptions in his first four games of the year.

Flacco found a bit more success as the year went along and is currently on track to have a full offseason of work. That’s good for the Ravens because he’ll be working with new receivers in John Brown and Michael Crabtree and coach John Harbaugh says it is “critically important” that they get on the same page.

“[The reps are] the most important thing of all,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “You have to practice. It’s a practice sport. You have to get good. You can’t just roll the ball out there and be great, especially in the passing game. … But with those guys getting the reps and getting really good at what they do, and even beyond that, let’s go to work outside of practice and build that rapport.”

Flacco has not made a habit of getting together with his receivers for a passing camp during past offseasons, but the circumstances of this year and a three-year playoff drought may be enough to alter his approach.