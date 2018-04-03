Report: Felony charge against Robby Anderson dropped

Getty Images

Jets receiver Robby Anderson faces a long list of charges arising from a January arrest. The most serious of the charges has now gone away.

According to Andy Slater of WINZ, the felony charge of threatening a public servant or a public servant’s family has been dropped.

Anderson had been accused of telling the arresting officer that Anderson would find the officer’s wife “f–k her and n-t in her eye.”

The trial had been set to commence during the team’s training camp. It’s unclear whether the dismissal of the felony charge will change that.

Anderson still faces multiple misdemeanor charges arising from the January incident.