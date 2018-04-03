“Report” of Gronk trade was a joke lacking any actual humor

Getty Images

Every once in a while in this business, the time comes to get a stick and scrape from feces from the bottom of the Foot-Joys. It’s not a pleasant task, but it has to be done, lest the feces get tracked all over the place.

We posted an item earlier today regarding a report from WEEI that the Patriots will be trading tight end Rob Gronkowski in the coming weeks. The report, which was being picked up by other websites, appeared in a single tweet that had no equivocation of any kind. It was clear, it was plain, and it was getting noticed.

And it was all some sort of time-delayed April Fool’s Day gag, apparently.

Chris Curtis of WEEI called me a little while ago to explain that it was a joke. I’m still scanning the tweet for the setup, the reinforcement, and/or the payoff.

Take a look yourself. See anything amusing here?

Breaking: @KenLairdWEEI is reporting that Gronk is going to be traded in the next couple weeks. — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) April 3, 2018

That is a humorous anecdote. I can’t wait to tell that one at parties and other social gatherings.

I told Curtis I’m not happy about any of this. Needless to say, nothing WEEI ever reports again will be taken seriously in this space. It’s hard enough to keep people up to date on everything that’s happening in the NFL without people throwing gratuitous and unfunny hurdles in our path.