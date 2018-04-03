Report: Stevan Ridley to re-sign with Steelers

Getty Images

Stevan Ridley has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ridley, 29, signed with the Steelers on December 19 and played 39 snaps on offense in two games. He rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

He also spent four days with the Vikings last October.

The Patriots made him a third-round pick in 2011. Ridley signed with the Jets in 2015 and also has spent time with the Lions, Falcons and Broncos.

He has played 64 games with 27 starts in his career, rushing for 3,022 yards and 23 touchdowns on 714 carries.