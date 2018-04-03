Ryan Jensen sees Bucs as team ready to win now

Getty Images

The Buccaneers failed to live up to preseason hype in 2017 as they slumped from 9-7 to 5-11, but a newcomer to the team doesn’t think it will take long for them to swing back in the other direction.

Center Ryan Jensen signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent this month and said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he thinks the team is positioned to have success in 2018.

“Looking at Tampa Bay’s roster, we’ve got a lot of young talent,” Jensen said. “We just signed Mike Evans back and everything like that, so I just felt Tampa, the way things are going there, that it’s going to be kind of a win-now type of a situation. And I thrive in that kind of situation.”

Jensen also mentioned the style of offense in Tampa as part of the reason he chose them over the Colts and the whole package was likely made more appealing to the former Raven when the Bucs offered him a four-year, $42 million contract. That deal will look like a very good one should Jensen’s presence help push the Bucs to the spot in the standings many thought they’d reach last year.