Sam Darnold to work out for the Broncos this week

AP

The Broncos have made it clear they’re willing to use the fifth pick in the draft on a quarterback, despite signing Case Keenum in free agency.

And they’re going to take a look at one candidate for that spot this week.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold will work out for the Broncos Friday in Los Angeles.

The Broncos are in an interesting spot, with at least two if not three quarterbacks expected to be off the board by the time they choose. They’re also on the Baker Mayfield world tour, and should be looking at all the top prospects so they’re prepared for anything when the first round starts.