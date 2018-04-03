Stedman Bailey: I can show the world anything is possible

Getty Images

Stedman Bailey’s promising career as a Rams wide receiver came screeching to a halt in 2015 when he was shot in the head in Miami, but he hopes the abrupt stop won’t be a permanent one.

Bailey worked out at Marshall’s Pro Day recently and ran a 4.43 40-yard dash as he tries to find a team interested in giving him a chance at an improbable second act in the NFL. If Bailey does get that opportunity, he wants to use it to “motivate people around the world” by showing that people can bounce back successfully from serious problems.

“You’ve seen dudes come back from ACLs, Achilles, broken bones,” Bailey said to Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. “I want to be the one to show people that no matter what you go through, you don’t have to let other people define who you are as a person, what you can do as a person — and I can show the world anything is possible. I know when I step on the field, there’s a 100 percent chance I win Comeback Player of the Year. And then I’ll get up on the stage and just blow you away with all that I’ve been through.”

Bailey, who has a titanium plate in his skull, expresses no doubt about his ability to return to the field but knows that others will harbor them. He says that he’d ask those people what’s stopped Bailey to this point and vows not to let anyone tell him he can’t achieve his goal.

That’s the attitude he’ll need to see a comeback through and it’s hard not to root for Bailey getting another chance after all he’s been through the last few years.