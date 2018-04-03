Titans re-sign guard Quinton Spain

Getty Images

The Titans have brought back a key member of their offensive line for another year.

According to a tweet from his agents, Titans left guard Quinton Spain has signed his one-year deal with the team.

He was tendered at the original round level of $1.907 million, and since he was undrafted wouldn’t have cost another team any compensation to sign away.

He earned the starting left guard job, and has 33 starts in three seasons. He led the league in performance-based pay this year, picking up an extra $489,782.35 for last season.