Washington bringing back nose tackle Phil Taylor

Washington’s giving Phil Taylor another chance to complete an amazing comeback.

According to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, the veteran nose tackle is coming back on a one-year deal.

Taylor missed last season after tearing his left quadriceps during the preseason, and has battled knee problems throughout his career.

The former Browns first-rounder hasn’t played in the league since November 2014, but was penciled into the starting lineup for Washington last year in what would have been an incredible return from injuries. Now he gets another chance to do it at age 30, which will be that much more impressive.