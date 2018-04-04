49ers sign Korey Toomer

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they have signed linebacker Korey Toomer to a one-year deal.

“We’re excited to add a talented player like Korey to our defensive unit,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Korey is a good fit for the ‘stack linebacker’ position in our scheme, and he provides our team another good football player with plenty of NFL experience in similar systems.”

Toomer, 29, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He has spent time with the Seahawks (2012-13), Cowboys (2014), Rams (2014), Raiders (2015) and Chargers (2016-17).

In 46 career games, Toomer has made 115 tackles, two sacks, one interception and five forced fumbles. He also has added 14 special teams tackles.