Bills sign Terrence Fede

The Bills added a former Dolphin to their defensive line on Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive end Terrence Fede has agreed to terms on a contract. None of the terms of that contract were disclosed.

Fede was a seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2014, which makes him the first player from Marist College to be drafted by an NFL team. The New York native played 51 games for Miami over the last four years and leaves Miami with 55 tackles and a sack.

Fede joins Trent Murphy and Owa Odighizuwa as new additions at defensive end in Buffalo. Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Eddie Yarbrough return from last season’s roster.