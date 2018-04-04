Bradley Chubb set to visit Giants Thursday

Getty Images

The Giants have set up meetings with several top quarterback prospects and running back Saquon Barkley in the coming days, but their pre-draft visits won’t be solely with players on the offensive side of the ball.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team will host North Carolina State edge rusher Bradley Chubb on Thursday. NFL Media reported last month that the Giants put Chubb through a private workout on campus.

Chubb is widely expected to be the top defensive player off the board later this month and there is a spot for him to fill on the Giants defense across from Olivier Vernon following the trade of Jason Pierre-Paul.

Whether the Giants would see that as a bigger priority than adding a young quarterback or a spark for their dormant running game is unknown, but the team didn’t shy away from drafting pass rushers early during current General Manager Dave Gettleman’s first stint in the organization. Pierre-Paul, Mathias Kiwanuka, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora were all taken in the first three rounds from 1999-2012 and all contributed to Super Bowl winners during their time with the team.