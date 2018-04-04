Browns bringing Lamar Jackson in for a visit as well

AP

Before the Browns use another first-round pick on a quarterback, they’re going to do the legwork on all the top prospects, including one guy outside the conventional-wisdom top four.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns will bring Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in for a visit next week.

The Browns are also having the usual suspects — Southern Cal’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and UCLA’s Josh Rosen — to their facility this week and next.

While most put Jackson at the top of the next tier of quarterbacks behind those four, the Browns want to get a thorough evaluation on Jackson as well.

“I’m going to do my due diligence on him,” coach Hue Jackson said. “I mean, we have to. The guy had a tremendous career at Louisville, so we’ll know about him as well.”

While it would be a surprise for Jackson to be the Browns’ pick, it’s also smart to do the preparation, if only to make sure they feel strongly about the one they ultimately choose.