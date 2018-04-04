Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries expects to be ready for start of season

Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries was lost for the season when he tore his MCL and dislocated his knee cap in a Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks last November.

While he’s still not certain when he’ll be back to full speed, Humphries is confident it will be in time for the start of the regular season.

“I’ll be ready for the season for sure,” Humphries said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com. “That’s 100 percent for certain.”

Humphries was one of several players to suffer season-ending injuries in that game. Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Tyvon Branch and Ifeanyi Momah all were lost for the rest of the year to injuries sustained that night.

Humphries said he’s able to run in a straight line without limitation and can do all the weightlifting exercises he needs to. However, he still hasn’t been able to start doing positional work just yet.

Humphries started just five games last season due to injuries. An MCL sprain in Week 1 forced him to miss four weeks and then the injuries against Seattle ended his year just four games after returning.