Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris offers honest reply to first day

The Cardinals opened their offseason program yesterday, and the man in charge of it said that without a doubt, it wasn’t the worst thing he had ever seen in his life.

But Cardinals strength coach Buddy Morris said it was by no means the best, either.

In the early leader for best strength coach quote of the season, Morris offered a blunt assessment of the work he saw from the players who arrived for the first day of voluntary work.

“Today was a good day for us,” Morris said, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. “It wasn’t great. It wasn’t average. I saw some great things. I saw some things that make me want to go home and drink heavily.”

Morris was originally hired by Bruce Arians, so who knows, this might have been part of the plan.

Strength coaches are, by nature, an eccentric sort (Morris apparently doesn’t like wearing shoes). But he said it’s hard to gauge what kind of shape players will be in when they arrive.

Asked what would potentially send him to the bottle early, he replied: “Seeing some of our skill guys dragging. Fatigue is always going to be a factor in everything. I’m not a fan of personal terrorists. Everybody knows that.”

That’s his shorthand for personal trainers, and he’s not always sure they’re helping players to be ready for his program, particularly when the highlights of the workouts seem designed to show off on social media.

“I’m to the point now I’d rather have (players) do nothing because you’ve got to correct everything,” he said. “Also, not a fan of social media. It’s ruined this country. So when my guys walk into their personal terrorist, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram. That stuff is ridiculous.”

