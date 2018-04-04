Chargers doing quarterback homework, again

Getty Images

Twelve years after the Chargers drafted Philip Rivers in the first round with Drew Brees on the roster, they’re once again exploring the possibility of drafting a first-round quarterback with Rivers on the roster.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers once again are exploring top-shelf incoming quarterbacks, meeting with or privately working out Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, and Lamar Jackson.

With the 17th pick in round one, it’s unlikely that any of them would be left by the time the Chargers make their selection. However, if any of them slip through the top five, maybe the Chargers could try to make a move up.

In recent years, there were rumors linking players like Marcus Mariota and Deshaun Watson to the Chargers in the run-up to the draft. The Chargers haven’t, obviously, made a move like that.

But they could. And even if they don’t, that’s the kind of thing that the Chargers need to be doing in order to generate the kind of buzz that the Rams are creating on a consistent basis.