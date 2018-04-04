Chiefs work out Sharrod Neasman

Getty Images

The Chiefs worked out safety Sharrod Neasman on Wednesday.

The Falcons did not tender Neasman, making him an unrestricted free agent. But the Chiefs are the first team known to show interest in him.

Atlanta signed Neasman as an undrafted free agent in 2016. The Falcons released him before the start of the season but signed him to the practice squad.

They promoted him to the active roster on October 18, 2016, and he played in three games.

Neasman, 26, played in 11 games last season, mostly on special teams. He played six snaps on defense, making two tackles, and 184 snaps on special teams.