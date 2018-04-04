Colts sign Najee Goode

Getty Images

The Colts announced they have signed free agent linebacker Najee Goode.

Goode, 27, spent the past five seasons in Philadelphia. He started three games last season and played in the other 13.

In the team’s three postseason games in 2017, Goode made two solo tackles and four special teams stops.

The Bucs made him a fifth-round pick in 2012, and he played in three games as a rookie before joining the Eagles. In his career, Goode has played 64 games with four starts.

He has 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and four pass breakups in his career. Goode also has contributed 42 special teams tackles as a core special teams player.