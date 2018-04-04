Cowboys sign kicker/punter Brett Maher

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced they have signed kicker/punter Brett Maher.

Maher is unlikely to make the roster as the Cowboys have Dan Bailey at kicker and Chris Jones at punter. But Maher gives them an extra leg during the offseason and in training camp, taking up only one roster spot while ensuring that neither Bailey nor Jones is overworked.

It will give Maher a chance to audition for the other 31 teams.

Maher, 28, spent four seasons in the Canadian Football League, playing for Ottawa and Hamilton. He made 78.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and averaged 45.8 yards on 368 career punts.

He spent part of training camp with the Cowboys in 2013.