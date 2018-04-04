Cowboys waive Brian Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on April 4, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
The Cowboys waived wide receiver Brian Brown, according to Rob Phillips of the team website.

Brown spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract in January. But the Cowboys since have signed Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns in free agency and could draft a receiver.

Brown has never played a regular-season game.

He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Richmond. As a senior, he made 81 catches for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.