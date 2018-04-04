Cowboys waive Brian Brown

Getty Images

The Cowboys waived wide receiver Brian Brown, according to Rob Phillips of the team website.

Brown spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract in January. But the Cowboys since have signed Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns in free agency and could draft a receiver.

Brown has never played a regular-season game.

He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at Richmond. As a senior, he made 81 catches for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games.