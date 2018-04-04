Dolphins cutting quarterback Brandon Doughty

Getty Images

The Dolphins swear they’re committed to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but they’re doing all their homework on this year’s draft class.

So there isn’t room for everyone.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are releasing quarterback Brandon Doughty.

The 2016 seventh-rounder from Western Kentucky has spent the last two years on the practice squad.

The Dolphins have shown plenty of interest in Baker Mayfield, but have also been looking at quarterbacks who could come later than the first round (bringing Luke Falk in for a visit), as they work to improve the position.

They let longtime backup Matt Moore walk as a free agent, and though they’ve signed Brock Osweiler and David Fales, there’s no reason to think they don’t want to upgrade, even if it’s just for a backup.